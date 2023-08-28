Soggy start for some leads to localized flood potential Monday

What you'll need for the morning commute Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for parts of the area Monday morning.

Though there haven’t been reports of road closures, mudslides or widespread flooding, we are tracking heavy bands of rain in areas mostly south of the Roanoke Valley Monday morning.

Download our app to keep up with the radar and latest alerts.

Slow-moving and scattered storms will continue into the afternoon, leading to the continued chance for localized flooding. A stalled front keeps the chance for scattered, slow-moving storms in the forecast Tuesday. Drier air settles in then by Wednesday.

Assessing the flood risk from Monday through Wednesday

Meanwhile, the Big Bend of Florida will be getting hit with (what will be) Hurricane Idalia. The storm track mostly takes it south of our area, because of our stalled front.

Track for Idalia as of 3:30 a.m. EDT Monday

A jog north would bring us more rain, but the more significant impacts from the storm will likely be closer to the East Coast.

Once the storm moves offshore, drier air will settle in. This will make Thursday and Friday feel really pleasant - the pick days of the week!

Humidity drops off late this week

We’ll turn hotter for the upcoming weekend.