Look up! Second supermoon of August to shine brightly the next few nights

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have put a gloomy veil over our sky to start the week, but the hope is that they will clear soon.

That’s not just so we can get some Vitamin D, but so that we can see the second supermoon of the month in the night sky.

A supermoon happens when the full moon is at perigee - the closest point in orbit to Earth.

What is a supermoon?

Some experts say this makes the moon appear slightly bigger and slightly brighter than a usual full moon.

What makes the one on Aug. 30, 2023 special is that it’s also a blue moon - the second full moon of the month.

Clouds on the outer edges of Idalia may get in the way of our view on Wednesday, but if they’re thin enough, you could potentially see a halo around the moon.

Clouds move away from us Thursday, as Idalia moves offshore as a tropical storm.

This will make for a nice view of the almost full ‘Super Blue Moon’ once it rises after 8:33 p.m.

If you get any good pictures of the Super Blue Moon, send them to us through Pin It.