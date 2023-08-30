77º
Join Insider

Weather

Look up! Second supermoon of August to shine brightly the next few nights

A supermoon happens when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: supermoon, super blue moon, blue moon, full moon, astronomy, space
from Click2pins Weeinthecity

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have put a gloomy veil over our sky to start the week, but the hope is that they will clear soon.

That’s not just so we can get some Vitamin D, but so that we can see the second supermoon of the month in the night sky.

A supermoon happens when the full moon is at perigee - the closest point in orbit to Earth.

What is a supermoon?

Some experts say this makes the moon appear slightly bigger and slightly brighter than a usual full moon.

What makes the one on Aug. 30, 2023 special is that it’s also a blue moon - the second full moon of the month.

Clouds on the outer edges of Idalia may get in the way of our view on Wednesday, but if they’re thin enough, you could potentially see a halo around the moon.

Halo moon in Walker La

0
Roanoke

Clouds move away from us Thursday, as Idalia moves offshore as a tropical storm.

This will make for a nice view of the almost full ‘Super Blue Moon’ once it rises after 8:33 p.m.

If you get any good pictures of the Super Blue Moon, send them to us through Pin It.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter