Ahhh! August ends feeling refreshing as Idalia pulls away

ROANOKE, Va. – August has gone out with a bang for many in the Southeast. Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane near Keaton Beach, Florida Wednesday morning. As of Thursday morning, it’s a tropical storm beginning to make its way offshore in the Carolinas.

As Idalia continues to pull away from the East Coast, we’ll see a gradual decrease in cloud cover Thursday.

Highs reach the 70s and lower 80s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 8/31/2023

Drier air continues to move in, making things feel much more comfortable. This will also lead to a significant drop in temperatures both Friday and Saturday mornings. The kids will probably need a light coat at the bus stop first thing Friday morning.

Morning lows for Friday and Saturday

Don’t count on that lasting very long, though. High pressure anchors itself over the Eastern U.S. Labor Day weekend into next week.

Sinking air associated with high pressure means more sun, more heat and less rain.

High pressure to bring more sun, more heat starting Sunday

This bodes well for the first weekend of college football! It’ll be comfortably warm Saturday.

College football forecast for Saturday, 9/2/2023

Come Sunday and Labor Day, the mornings start out tolerable. The afternoons turn hotter.

High temperature forecast through Labor Day 2023

The 90s last for many into at least the middle part of next week.

