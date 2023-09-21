Clouds increasing ahead of Friday night, Saturday’s rain-maker

Rain builds in from the east Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been one beautiful day after another in southwest and central Virginia, but parts of the area need the rain.

We won’t get that Thursday, but we’ll see more clouds than previous days. Temperatures from start to finish will be typical of mid-to-late September.

Temperature forecast for Thursday, 9/21/2023

Friday features more clouds and lower temperatures. We’re relatively comfortable for high school football action, though we’ll watch showers coming into the Southside during the evening.

High school football forecast for Friday, 9/22/2023

This all comes from a storm that’s developing off the East Coast the next two days. This brings fairly widespread rain to the region first thing Saturday morning.

Rain to become more widespread first thing Saturday morning

By Saturday afternoon, we’re still left in the 60s for highs with mostly scattered showers.

Scattered showers in the forecast for Saturday afternoon, 9/23/2023

We’re left with trace amounts of rain in the mountains and slightly higher rain totals east of US-29. The flood threat is very low for a system like this.

Projected rain totals through Saturday, 9/23/2023

Winds will gust from time to time, especially near and east of the Roanoke Valley, from Friday night into Saturday. The wind backs off Saturday night into Sunday.

Peak wind gusts for Saturday, 9/23/2023

For updates on this storm system and its affect on your weekend plans, check back in with our free weather app here.