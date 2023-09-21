Clouds increasing ahead of Friday night, Saturday’s rain-maker

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been one beautiful day after another in southwest and central Virginia, but parts of the area need the rain.
We won’t get that Thursday, but we’ll see more clouds than previous days. Temperatures from start to finish will be typical of mid-to-late September.
Friday features more clouds and lower temperatures. We’re relatively comfortable for high school football action, though we’ll watch showers coming into the Southside during the evening.
This all comes from a storm that’s developing off the East Coast the next two days. This brings fairly widespread rain to the region first thing Saturday morning.
By Saturday afternoon, we’re still left in the 60s for highs with mostly scattered showers.
We’re left with trace amounts of rain in the mountains and slightly higher rain totals east of US-29. The flood threat is very low for a system like this.
Winds will gust from time to time, especially near and east of the Roanoke Valley, from Friday night into Saturday. The wind backs off Saturday night into Sunday.
For updates on this storm system and its affect on your weekend plans, check back in with our free weather app here.