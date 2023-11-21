40º
WATCH: Will Thanksgiving Day bring rain or shine? | Appcast - Nov. 21, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Join Meteorologist Chris Michaels as he shows you how much rain you can expect across the area and whether or not that will put a damper on your Thanksgiving plans.

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

If you missed his 7:05 a.m. Appcast, you can watch it in full below:

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

