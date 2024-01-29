Windy weather Monday precedes light snow, rain-maker into Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Following the passage of a cold front this weekend, we’ll feel the wind gusting at times Monday. Peak gusts of 20 to 40 mph will be common throughout the afternoon.

It’ll be seasonable, as far as temperatures are concerned. Highs reach the 40s and 50s, while overnight lows drop into the 20s.

We’ll see an increase in cloud cover from morning to afternoon Tuesday. This precedes a quick-hitting ‘Clipper’ that will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Most accumulation will be elevation-dependent. For instance, places like Troutville and/or Bent Mountain may see a light accumulation, while Roanoke City doesn’t get much.

Following Wednesday, we’ll be windy at times later in the week. We’ll watch the pattern beyond the weekend. High pressure to the north acts as a cold air source, while low pressure rides along the Gulf Coast.

The storm pattern around the 5th and 6th of February has the chance to turn wetter and/or wintrier.

At the moment, that area of low pressure looks suppressed by another low pressure system near New England. However, if that suppression weakens, we could be in business for winter weather around the 5th and 6th of February.