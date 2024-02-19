44º
YOUR PHOTOS: Moon halo dazzles Sunday night sky over southwest Virginia

Ice crystals in cirrus clouds are responsible for this phenomenon

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Kimberly Ascue submitted this photo of a 22° lunar halo over Claytor Lake Sunday. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – High level cirrus clouds drifting over the area made for a beautiful sunset Sunday evening.

Debbie C. Worth

Wythe County Sunset February 18

1
Roanoke

Once the sun set, the show continued. Several people sent us pictures of a ring around the moon.

CatJ

Incredible sky dog!

0
Wytheville

This ring is known as a 22° lunar halo.

When the moon (or the sun during the day) is higher in the sky, its light shines through ice crystals in those cirrus clouds.

That light is then refracted or bent at a 22° angle relative to those watching from the ground.

This is the perfect recipe to get a halo or ring.

Below are several examples some of you sent in.

[KEEP THE PICS COMING by sending them through Pin It here!]

M Broadstreet

Halo around the moon on 2/18/24

0
Roanoke
JuanitaFountain
0
Roanoke
Faye Carter

Ring around the moon

0
Wirtz

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

