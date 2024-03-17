Breezy, mild weather St. Paddy’s Day precedes blast of cooler air Monday

High temperatures drop by about 15 degrees between Sunday and Monday afternoons.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Luck o’ the Irish is with us as far as any St. Patrick’s Day plans are concerned. A few showers will drift south of the area, introducing more clouds occasionally.

Outside of that, we expect things to stay mild overall. Highs reach well into the 60s in the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Afternoon temperatures reach into the 60s outside of the mountains Sunday.

It will be breezy at times. Peak gusts hit about 20 to 35 mph, which is something we’ll have to get used to in the coming days.

Wind gusts peak between 20 and 35 mph Sunday. That will also be the case Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures Monday will be about 15° lower than what we see Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop too - a reminder that we still get frost and/or freezing temperatures well into April.

Morning lows drop more this week, especially Tuesday.

As tempting as it might be to put plants in the garden, you’ll want to hold off for now.

The rest of the week is mainly uneventful, otherwise. We’ll track a system that rides from the Four Corners to the East Coast Friday into Saturday. Its exact location will determine how much rain we ultimately get.

There's the chance for rain late Friday into early Saturday, though how much depends on the storm's exact track.

