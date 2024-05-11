Sporadic Saturday showers precede wonderful Mother’s Day weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s graduation, the weekend being here or seeing the aurora borealis, we’re riding quite the high.
The weather, however, isn’t. That’s not to say it’s all bad. We’re beginning Saturday in the 40s with a fall-like chill before afternoon temperatures peak in the 60s and lower 70s.
After 2 or 3 p.m., we’ll see scattered showers move west to east. This chance will be present until about 8 p.m.
There’s no need to cancel any plans, but have a Plan B in case you need to move things indoors briefly.
Once our front moves to the east, we’ll turn breezy with increasing sunshine Mother’s Day.
It’ll be a great day to take Mom out shopping, for a picnic, etc.
Enjoy that! Another round of unsettled weather is on the way, though parts of the area do need some rain.
We’ll see periods of rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday before turning drier and warmer Thursday.