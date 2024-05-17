Scattered showers, storms turn more numerous Friday night, early Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Extreme damage has been reported across Houston, Texas, as a complex of storms rode through Thursday evening. Wind gusts were reported between 80 and 110 mph, and at one point there were 1 million people across the city without power.

That same complex is robbing us of widespread moisture early Friday. That said, scattered showers and storms will begin to develop on the northern edge of the system after 1 or 2 p.m.

As a warm front gets closer, we’ll notice showers and storms increase in coverage from the southwest after about 7 or 8 p.m. Friday. Localized flooding will be possible for anyone caught under slow-moving downpours.

These will continue to drift northward into the night and early morning hours Saturday. Showers and storms Saturday afternoon will be left scattered, with most of the storminess occurring later in the day in the Carolinas.

With low pressure offshore and high pressure over New England, we’ll find ourselves in a weather pattern unique to this part of the country Sunday. Cold air damming aka. “the wedge” will set up shop.

This will leave us cloudy most of the day with periods of morning fog, mist, drizzle, etc. Most of the area sees high temperatures in the 60s.

Once the wedge breaks, we’ll see a warm-up next week. Highs reach the 80s outside of the mountains next Tuesday through at least next Thursday.

Warmer weather returns next week ahead of a Wednesday storm chance.

The next chance for showers and storms after the weekend arrives next Wednesday.