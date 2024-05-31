54º
Pleasant stretch of weather continues ahead of daily shower, storm chances

Humidity levels rise starting Sunday, setting off a daily pattern of scattered showers and storms

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Helping you plan ahead for the upcoming weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday!

The early morning starts off with a taste of fall. Sunshine will once again restore some balance, bringing our afternoon temperatures into the 70s. A clear sky and a calm wind will bring us right back down first thing Saturday morning.

Forecast high and low temperatures for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Clouds gradually increase during the day Saturday, but it should be a pleasant day for any festivals, games, practices, yard sales, farmers markets, etc. you have planned out.

Forecast for the Lebanese Festival in downtown Roanoke

Sunday is when we see the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There may be a wave of scattered rain before midday, but most any scattered activity will come during the afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and storms expected Sunday.

You’ll notice a chance for showers and storms each day next week, but do you know what that chance means? Here’s a simplified way to look at it.

An over-simplified visual of what the chance for showers and storms looks like.

Our hope is that, based off the chances we provide, we can then build upon that with timing and location, etc.

That’s something we’ll do a lot of next week, as we see the shot for showers and storms. An upper level area of low pressure will keep rain and storm chances in the mix heading into next weekend (June 8-9) with the potential for a cool-down.

Low pressure to influence our weather each day June 3 through June 9.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

