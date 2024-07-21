Rainy Days Ahead

ROANOKE, VA – After a long stretch of dry weather, an unsettled weather pattern will provide the chance for showers and storms the next few days.

Beneficial Rain Continues

Sunday will be a bit drier than yesterday due to a stationary front moving to the south. Rain chances look the best for the late afternoon and evening, before ramping back up on Monday. While widespread rainfall isn’t expected today, some cells could produce some localized downpours. With all the abundant moisture in the atmosphere, some dense fog is expected throughout the morning today.

Humid with plenty of rain

Tomorrow the aforementioned stationary front shifts back to the north, bringing with it the chance for widespread rain. A few typical summertime storms could fire up, but nothing severe. The chance for occasionally torrential rainfall continues, and with it a chance for flash flooding, particularly in more urban areas.

Widespread Rain for Monday

Best Chance on Monday

Cloud cover and rain chances throughout the week will keep temperatures in the mid 80s, but we will gradually heat up as the week progresses. We could be flirting with temperatures in the 90s by next weekend.