Deja Vu weather as showers and storms continue

ROANOKE, Va. – The rain certainly isn’t letting up this week, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to pump ample moisture into the area. Rain we receive will be beneficial and has a chance to put a dent in this drought.

Flood risk east of I-81

Morning sunshine and a humid atmosphere will fuel thunderstorm development today after lunchtime. Widespread showers and storms along the East Coast could produce rainfall rates of 2-3″ per hour, which would increase the risk of flash flooding. Urbanized areas and roads will be most susceptible as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours.

Significant rainfall rates possible

Wednesday and Thursday will be copy-and-paste conditions with more rain on the way. A few rumbles of thunder throughout the region could also take place as well. Any stronger storms we experience will be capable of some gusty winds and frequent downpours.

Rainy throughout the region

Temperatures throughout the week will linger in the mid-80s, making for a pretty typical summertime feel. It’ll feel much warmer though when factoring in the humidity.

While rain is likely for the rest of the week, we could dry off a bit this weekend outside of a stray shower. A cold front will pass through the area, dropping the humidity and making for a drier, cooler feel. It could end up being a fantastic weekend to get outside.