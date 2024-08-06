Another warm day as Tropical Storm Debby looms to our south

ROANOKE, Va. – While Tuesday will be a really nice day, some big changes are on the way.

A great day for the outdoors

The pawcast will be nearly purrfect thanks to slightly lower temperatures. Party to mostly cloudy skies build in from time to time with a gradual increase in humidity.

Near 90° this afternoon

High temperatures will be more seasonable this afternoon. The Roanoke Valley will get to 90, while areas to the west will be in the mid-upper 80s and areas out east will be about 90 degrees.

Temperature trend

The temperature trend is on the decline over the next several days thanks to the direct effects of Tropical Storm Debby. Cloud cover and scattered showers/storms will arrive and provide a cool down.

Steering Flow

Tropical Storm Debby is wedged between two areas of high pressure that are slowing its forward progression. This is causing a flash flood risk to unfold across the southeast. Notice, the moisture spans all the way up into our neck of the woods.

Expecting a second US landfall

Here is a look at one computer model showing a second U.S. landfall from Debby on Thursday morning. While Debby is moving slow, a cold front from way out west will eventually pick the storm up and push it off toward the north and east.

Nearly two feet of rain possible for the southeast coastline

Unfortunately, this won’t happen for several days. So, the flooding threat is extremely high across the southeast and portions of the mid-Atlantic. Nearly two feet of rain is possible across the Carolinas.

