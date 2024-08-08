📸 Have pictures or videos of severe weather near you? Share them with us!

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to a large portion of our region as it moves through Virginia on Thursday and Friday.

Your Local Weather Authority will be working for you to identify which areas will experience the worst weather conditions and exactly how much rain you can expect for the remainder of the week.

Recommended Videos

We want you, our loyal viewers, to be a part of our forecast too.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

If you see any severe weather conditions and are able to get a picture or video, be sure to send it our way through Pin It—as long as it’s safe to do so of course. By doing so, you’ll have a chance to have your pictures shown during our newscasts, online and on our social media platforms.

Not sure how it works? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,

Choose “Weather” as the channel,

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit!

Once you submit, your photo will appear below. Your photo may even be chosen as our Picture of the Day on TV, featured in newscasts, or on our social media platforms!

About the Author Jazmine Otey Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021. email