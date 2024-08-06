Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Aug. 8 and 9

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for both Thursday and Friday of this week because of the increasing threat of local impacts from Tropical Storm Debby.

Information

Debby is expected to continue its slow and grueling track. Eventually, it will return over the Atlantic Ocean where it will look to regather some strength. This will only provide more fuel for the storm that is currently dumping devastating rain across the southeast.

Rainfall Potential

Future rainfall estimates show that nearly 20 inches of rain could fall in isolated spots of the Carolinas. Notice the large swath of rainfall impact this storm brings.

Steering Currents

Debby is slowing down because of the synoptic (large-scale) flow. Two areas of high pressure are creating a counterflow to the north of Debby. This is slowing down the forward progression of the storm and will allow for onshore winds and heavy rains to continue along the east coast for several days.

A Potential Second US Landfall From TS Debby

Debby is expected to make its second US landfall late Wednesday into Early Thursday at tropical storm strength. This is when impacts will begin to be felt across southwest and central Virginia. As Debby starts its trek to the north, our cloud cover will increase, along with an increase in shower/storm potential and a decrease in temperatures.

A Look At Future Rainfall Estimates

The rainfall potential across areas of the mid-Atlantic is looking troublesome. Areas surrounding the viewing area could see up to 7 inches of rain with the possibility of more in localized spots.

Day 3 Flooding Risk

Since the forecast has become more confident and continues to grow in confidence, the Weather Prediction Center has increased the flooding risk for the region. Southside areas are now in a moderate risk for flooding, while the threat slightly decreases as you head west.

A high risk for flash flooding exists just to our south. It should be noted that this high of a flooding threat is rarely issued, and this event should be taken seriously. Tropical rain can be extremely heavy and torrential.

WPC Day 3 QPF

At the moment, local rainfall estimates show amounts anywhere from 0.5 to 4.0 inches of rain. While this number may not be concerning for some, it should absolutely be taken seriously.

Considering the recent drought in most areas, or vice versa, the heavy rain, there is a considerable threat for flash flooding to unfold across the region.

Any deviation in Debby’s current track could make a huge difference in the impacts we see. As always, for direct information regarding TS Debby, please visit the National Hurricane Center.

For the latest info and local impacts, download our weather app.