Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
61º
Join Insider

Local News

Rotary Club of Forest to dedicate “Peace Parklet” in Lynchburg

Tags: Peace Parklet, Lynchburg, Forest, Forest Rotary Club
Peace Parklet (Courtesy of the Forest Rotary Club) (FRC2025)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Rotary Club of Forest will dedicate a “Peace Parklet” next to the sidewalk in front of The Summit.

The small area on 1400 Enterprise Drive contains a Peace Pole and park bench and was provided by the Rotary Club of Forest. There are Peace Poles in over 200 countries, on every continent, bearing the phrase “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in multiple languages.

Recommended Videos

This will be the second Peace Pole installation in the Lyncburg area and the first installation by a rotary club in the area.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS