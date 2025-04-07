Rotary Club of Forest to dedicate “Peace Parklet” in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Rotary Club of Forest will dedicate a “Peace Parklet” next to the sidewalk in front of The Summit.

The small area on 1400 Enterprise Drive contains a Peace Pole and park bench and was provided by the Rotary Club of Forest. There are Peace Poles in over 200 countries, on every continent, bearing the phrase “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in multiple languages.

This will be the second Peace Pole installation in the Lyncburg area and the first installation by a rotary club in the area.