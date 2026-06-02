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Missing 16-year-old in Rocky Mount found

10 News Digital Team

Forbes (Courtesy of Rocky Mount PD) (RMPD2026)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. Update:

Rocky Mount PD announced that Forbes has been located.

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Original:

The Rocky Mount Police Department announced Monday that it was searching for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen at Franklin County High School Monday.

Amari Forbes was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, light blue jeans and black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Officials said if you have any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the police department at 540-483-3000.

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