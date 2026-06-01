Lynchburg surveillance cameras, gunshot detectors aid police — but council wants answers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say their network of license plate cameras and gunshot detection devices is helping solve crimes, but some city council members are pressing for more transparency about who can access the data and whether the program should grow.

Mike Little has noticed the problem firsthand.

“Unfortunately, we have crime here in Lynchburg, and way too much of it,” Little said.

Fellow resident Melanie Sousa agrees accountability is key — and says surveillance technology plays a role in making that happen.

“The people who do the crimes need to be held accountable, and if there aren’t cameras it becomes a ‘he said she said’ situation,” Sousa said.

Cameras, detectors now online

Lynchburg police recently presented their case to city council, arguing their Flock license plate cameras and gunshot detection devices are helping investigators close cases. According to the city’s police transparency portal, the system currently includes 15 license plate cameras and 55 gunshot detection devices. Images captured by the cameras are automatically erased after 21 days unless they are needed for an active investigation.

Not everyone sees the technology as a threat. Lynchburg resident Ahmed Jehangir said the system strikes the right balance.

“It doesn’t invade our privacy, it’s really good for security, and really shows that the city and its representatives are doing very positive things for us,” Jehangir said.

Council pushes for transparency

Still, some council members want more details before agreeing to expand the program. City Vice Mayor Curt Diemer raised concerns about civilian access to sensitive data collected on residents.

“I’d really prefer that those having access to all that information on our citizens are sworn officers,” Diemer said.

Diemer also wants clarity on which outside agencies can tap into Lynchburg’s surveillance network.

“I want to know which outside agencies can access Lynchburg’s data — is it federal agencies? Can neighboring jurisdictions use it?” Diemer said.

Officials are asking a broader set of questions as well: Are police the only ones with access? Does the vendor retain copies of the data? And what happens when footage is requested as part of outside investigations?

Expansion on hold for now

For now, the city and police department have agreed to keep the conversation going before adding more cameras — meaning any proposed expansion, and the budget needed to fund it, could still change.

If you drive on Lynchburg streets, your license plate could already be captured by one of the existing cameras. City council is now weighing whether the program’s benefits are clear enough to justify a broader rollout.