Big Lots! store in Roanoke set to reopen April 10

Roanoke – Roanoke’s Big Lots! store location on Hershberger Road is scheduled to reopen this week. Roanoke store manager Jeffrey Tussey told 10 News the store will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 10. The reopen happens after closing several weeks ago due to a bankruptcy protection filing that led to many stores across the country shutting down.

A sign now hangs outside the Roanoke location that says, “The comeback starts soon!”

“We are going to be selling a lot more clothing than we did furniture,” Tussey said. “One of the major differences is we are going to be selling a lot more apparel. We are going to have a good selection. We are still going to carry furniture but maybe not as much.”

He says the store will carry branded apparel including U.S. Polo, Joe Boxer, and Steve Madden.

Roanoke’s location is one of many that will reopen under the Big Lots! brand as part of the Variety Wholesalers umbrella. The Roanoke store is one of nine stores reopening in six states.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build toward the grand opening celebration in the fall. Every time a customer visits Big Lots!, we want them to find something new and exciting!”

More reopenings across the country are planned in May and June, including the Vinton location.

Roanokes location is part of the the first of four waves of openings according to Business Wire. Future opening dates will take place in May and June across eastern markets, totaling 219 locations.

In addition to the initial nine locations, Variety Wholesalers plans to reopen Big Lots! stores in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and West Virginia, among other states.