Chilly mornings and warm afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking dry and sunny conditions for the next several days! Afternoon temperatures will also be right around the 80 degree mark for most.

What We're Tracking

Mid-upper 70s across Southwest and Central Virginia Monday afternoon as seasonable temperatures build in. This will be the trend of the week.

Today

Humidity will be low for most of the week, but as low pressure exits the region, we will see a gradual increase in moisture as we go throughout the week.

Keeping cool and dry

Morning lows are chilly for the first few days of this week, and then they start to warm up once we get to Wednesday.

This Week's Trend

We are also keeping an eye on the tropics as an area in the Gulf of Mexico looks to strengthen over the coming days.

Along the Gulf Coast

As per the 5 a.m. hour, the National Hurricane Center has put out its latest advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. What this means is that conditions are favorable for the sixth named storm of the year to develop. Areas along the Gulf Coast need to be prepared for heavy rain and gusty winds as early as Tuesday Night.

We are also watching two areas in the middle of the Atlantic that may develop within the next week.

The sixth storm of the season

Climatologically speaking, the peak of Hurricane Season is Tuesday, Sept. 10. So the increase in tropical activity comes as no surprise given the time of year.

Climatology

