Lingering showers persist through the day, but changes are just around the corner!

ROANOKE, Va. – Mild and muggy conditions persist for the next few days, but then sunshine and warmer temperatures look to make a return.

Weather Headlines

We have seen some much-needed rain across the region. Some areas have seen a more beneficial rain than others, but again, any rain will help alleviate drought-like conditions.

Impressive rain

We are continuing to track low pressure Wednesday as it pushes off toward the north and east. This will bring isolated showers and breezy winds from time to time.

Isolated Rain

Here is a look at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will be overhead with a few showers placed across the region.

2:00PM Today

High temperatures will only be in the 70s Wednesday afternoon because of the cloud cover.

A mild day

The area of low pressure that brought significant rain to the Carolinas and has been bringing us dreary weather will eventually push north and east by Thursday. This will shift our winds, and then high pressure looks to build in from the west.

Moving Offshore

And, as we get closer to the weekend, here is your reminder that fall officially starts on Sunday! Only four days from now!

Only 4 days away

