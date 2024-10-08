Clear and sunny skies this week with below average temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall is finally here as temperatures are rounding off near 70 degrees across Southwest and Central Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

Today's high temperatures

Along with cooler temperatures, we will see dry air all day long. Comfortable air is here to stay too!

Comfy all day long

Why are we cool and dry? Well, an area of low pressure to our north is funneling in air from Canada this week. So, we will stay mostly clear and sunny with near or below-average temperatures.

Clear & Sunny Skies

By Friday morning, we could see some patchy frost along some of our yards.

Cool This Week

Switching gears to Hurricane Milton. Much of Florida is expected to see tropical storm force winds (40mph+) with areas highlighted in red having the risk of Hurricane-force winds (75mph+).

Hurricane Milton

Storm surge could exceed 12 feet in some areas along the west coast of Florida. If you have family or friends local to the west coast of Florida who are in an evacuation zone, I urge them to evacuate.

Hurricane Milton

Along with storm surge and major hurricane force winds (111mph+), there is the potential for widespread flooding. Rain totals could be up to and near a foot in some localized areas. They have also seen a ton of rain prior to this storm.

Coverage North of Milton

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.