A Mild and Cloudy Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures warm up over the next couple of days as the late Summer feel returns to the region. Rain showers also make a return for a few days.

Next Few Days

Today features mild and cooperative weather as you head to the polls. Cloudy skies and a few light chances will be sporadic all day long.

Mild Weather

High temperatures will range from the mid-60s to the low 70s this afternoon.

Temperatures

Storm potential is highest along parts of the mid-west and Gulf coast states today.

Today

The same front associated with storm potential today will track east over the coming days and eventually move over the mid-Atlantic. This will increase our rain chances as we head toward the back half of the week.

Wednesday

Here is a look at futurecast tomorrow afternoon. Rain will be isolated through this time, but becomes more scattered once we get to Thursday.

Mid-Week

The tropics are still active, and tropical storm Rafael is looking to strengthen before impacting Cuba. Eventually, Rafael will make it into the Gulf of Mexico and needs to be watched carefully.

Rafael

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.