Another Warm Afternoon, But Chilly Air Returns

A mid-week front will bring showers and cool air to the region.

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

This Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Lots to unpack this week as the temperature rollercoaster continues! Also, we are tracking some fairly decent rain chances along with cooler weather.

Today

As for today’s setup, we are dealing with an upper level area of low pressure that is aiding in moisture moving across the region this morning. So, isolated showers are moving through, but eventually clear up.

11:00am

Later this morning we turn from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, and eventually see mostly clear skies.

Today

Afternoon temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average for the time of year today. Most of us will see the low-mid 70s!

The Setup

Our next weather maker is gathering itself on the other side of the country today. Eventually it moves into the mid-Atlantic.

This Week

This front arrives on Thursday and will likely bring showers to part of the region.

Forecast

At the moment, there is only a 30% chance of rain for Thursday. However, cooler air takes over for the rest of the week after today!

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

About the Author
Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

