Welcome Back 50 Degree Temperatures!

Roanoke, VA – After weeks of winter weather and bitter cold, we’re finally back to warmer temperatures and calmer weather.

Warming up

Highs today will be in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the area, with sunny skies. It’ll be a great day to get outside and enjoy the nicer weather, and that continues for a few days.

60s return!

We’ll be mostly clear until Wednesday night, when we could see a few showers come in overnight. That chance for rain continues into Thursday, with the greatest chances in the New River Valley.

7 Day

As for the entirety of the week, we’ll be looking at temperatures in the 50s and 60s, making for a warm end to February.