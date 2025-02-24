Even warmer days ahead!

A bright start to the week

ROANOKE, Va. – The week kicked off with a lovely Monday showcasing sunshine and warmth. However, tonight clouds will thicken a bit. It will be a chilly night with lows in the middle 30s.

What to expect for Tuesday

Tuesday looks pretty nice too. Be prepared for some lingering cloud cover in the morning, but don’t worry, sunshine will come back by late morning...at the latest by lunch-time. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 60s. It might be a bit breezy at times, so keep that in mind as you plan your day. Have a great Tuesday my friends.

Looking ahead: Return of some rain and cooler temperatures

As we move through the week, there’ll be a little shift in the weather. Wednesday still looks dry under a mix of sun and clouds. However, Thursday will bring some scattered rain showers, but these should clear by Friday. Behind that cold front, temperatures will cool off a bit. After highs near 60 on Thursday, we’ll drop into the low-to-mid 50s on Friday. We may briefly warm up on Saturday (upper 50s to near 60) only to again fall on Sunday (upper 40s to around 50). Even with this temperature roller coaster, the weekend looks dry under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Got weather pictures to share? Pin them on Pin It and let us see your view!