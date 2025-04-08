Brace for tonight’s freeze: Cold snap hits Southwest Virginia!

Freeze warnings and cold temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – First up, a freeze warning is in effect Wednesday morning. As temperatures fall into the chilly 20s to near 30 degrees tonight, it’s time to bundle up. And take any precautions necessary to protect any plants you may have outside.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 by Wednesday afternoon, so it won’t be as cold as it was today. But, temperatures will still be below average for this time of year.

Midweek weather transition

Wednesday will be another pretty, bright sunny day...all compliments of an area of high pressure. A gentle breeze will accompany the sunshine, making for a pleasant day overall.

However, don’t get too comfortable with clear skies, as clouds are predicted to thicken very late in the day into Wednesday night.

Late week and weekend forecast

Looking ahead, expect some changes. Thursday and Friday are forecasted to be wet and cloudy, so keep those umbrellas handy. By the weekend, it seems like things will turn around with drier conditions and increasing sunshine.

As we move into early next week, there’s a noticeable warm-up on the horizon, with some areas possibly reaching close to 80 degrees. Quite the turnaround from the current cold snap!

That’s the latest update! Remember to stay tuned for continuing weather details at 10 News Weather Authority. You can also share photos and updates with others on our station’s Pin It site by visiting here.