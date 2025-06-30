A Pattern Change Is Coming Soon...

ROANOKE, Va. – Today’s high temperatures return to the 80s and 90s as partly cloudy skies build in.

Today's Highs

The overall setup for the day brings moisture into the region which will spark showers and storms this afternoon.

Today

There is a level 1/5 marginal risk for parts of the Highlands and Lynchburg zones. A few storms on the stronger side are likely to pop up here and there.

Today

Showers and storms begin to develop around the middle of the day. Isolated coverage is the expectation for the day.

12pm Today

By 4pm, a few more developed storms are possible as temperatures continue to heat up.

4pm Today

Tomorrow features a similar setup, but a front will be pushing through. This will haul in more moisture and instability, bringing a better chance of severe weather to the region.

Tomorrow

Here is a look at the front. It will be pushing through in the back half of the day.

Early This Week

The pattern change arrives by the middle of the week with warm temperatures and sunny skies building in. The 4th of July looks hot!

July 4th

