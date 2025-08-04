Cool temperatures stick around this week!

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a clear, cool, and calm start to the work week. Mostly clear skies with patchy fog burning off is how the first couple of hours of our Monday begin.

This Morning

Temperatures gradually warm into the upper 70s and low 80s by the middle of the afternoon.

Today

Mostly clear skies continue to dominate through the afternoon hours, but partly cloudy skies move in by the evening.

This Afternoon

As we head into the next couple of days, the overall setup begins to change. Moisture from the south moves in and brings increasing rain chances.

Tomorrow

Light to moderate rain is expected later Monday night into Tuesday morning and is expected to be on and off through parts of Thursday. Cooler air is expected to stay with us as wedge-like conditions look to make another return.

Tomorrow Morning

A northeasterly wind will bank against the mountains and bring cool air from up north. This will also keep our rain chances relatively high for the next few days.

Mid-Week

