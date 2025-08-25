Signs of fall’s arrival!

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re approaching the end of August, but fall-like temperatures aren’t waiting for September to arrive.

On Monday, highs max out in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the region, and will progressively cool over the next several days. Before you know it, we’ll be in the low to mid 70s by the middle of the week, with temperatures around ten degrees BELOW average for this time of year. These conditions are more of what you’d usually see in late September to early October.

This week consists of lots of sunshine, making for great outdoor weather. We won’t see any rain until Sunday at the earliest, and even then, the chances are very low.

The tropics are looking rather quiet as well for the time being, despite us approaching the peak of hurricane season. Tropical Storm Fernand is in the northern Atlantic and is expected to meander northward in the coming days before dissipating.

Enjoy the cool temperatures as we wrap up the month of August! Even if you aren’t a fan of pumpkin spice and Halloween stuff being out this early, the conditions this week will certainly be a treat.