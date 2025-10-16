Cold weather alerts: Who sees freezing temperatures Thursday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Another cool and clear start to the morning as dry and cool air continues to build into Southwest Virginia.

Forecast

Afternoon highs will be near normal Thursday afternoon as most get right up to 70 degrees. Areas along the Blue Ridge will stay in the 60s.

Today

Winds are sticking around, but are down a bit from the past couple of days. Breezy conditions sustained near 5-10 mph, with 10-15 mph gusts possible.

Breezy

Low temperatures return to the 30s and lower 40s Thursday night!

Tonight

There are some freeze alerts that you need to know about. If you are in Bath, Greenbrier or Rockbridge County, there is a frost advisory through Friday morning.

Pocahontas County is under a freeze watch with near-freezing temperatures expected. Highland County is under a freeze warning, meaning freezing conditions are expected.

Tonight

Cool air sticks around for the next few days, but slightly warmer air returns ahead of our next weather maker. Winds out of the south ahead of the front will provide another brief warm-up before rain showers push through late Sunday. After the front, winds and cooler air return.

This Weekend

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.