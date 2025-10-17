Brisk fall weather Friday, big changes this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab the coat as you head out the door Friday morning! Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s with a few near or below freezing! Temperatures slowly warm through the morning.

Forecast

Eventually, we get right up to the 70-degree mark Friday afternoon with clear and sunny skies overhead. Winds will be a lot calmer to close out the workweek.

Temperatures

Another perfect evening for football weather. High school football is back Friday night, with temperatures continuing to drop hour by hour. If you are headed to a game Friday night, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring along the blanket for the cold bleachers.

Football Forecast

Friday night’s low temperatures will be much warmer compared to the morning. The reason? Clouds! Partly cloudy skies will trap in some warmth, and so low temperatures only get into the 40s.

Tonight

This upcoming weekend will be on the warmer side as the mid and upper 70s return. Some will be close to 80 degrees Saturday afternoon as winds shift and become southerly.

Our next front comes in on Sunday afternoon. This will bring spotty showers to the region with a few showers tapering into the early morning hours of Monday.

This Weekend

Once the front passes, our winds will beef back up, and the fall weather will quickly make a return.

From here on out, each time a front pushes through, it will reinforce fall weather!

This Weekend

