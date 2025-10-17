Weekend warm-up followed by a rain/storm threat

Weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – YAY! The weekend is here! And right now it looks 50/50, with Saturday looking like the nicer of the two weekend days to be outside. Yes, we will have a little more cloud cover around, but we’ll start the weekend dry. We’ll call it partly to mostly sunny. As a matter of fact, clouds will increase a bit beginning tonight. When we wake up Sunday, it will be dry outside too, but from around the early afternoon hours on, scattered showers and storms will move across the region...moving west to east. So, as seen in the above headline: the wettest/stormiest part of the weekend will be Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

It will be warm all weekend as well, reaching near 80 on Saturday and topping out in the middle 70s on Sunday. These temperatures will be above average no doubt, but behind our next weathermaker (a cold front) we will cool down next week. In addition, the wind will be on the uptick again on Sunday into early next week. So, prepare for more wind soon.

Looking ahead to next week

The temperature roller coaster continues into next week. Temperatures will fall into the 60s on Monday, climb into the 70s on Tuesday, and drop again into the 60s mid-to-late next week.

Monday may see some lingering cloud cover from the aforementioned cold front. And IF there are any leftover showers early Monday, they will exit quickly. However, at this time, I do think Monday will be dry. And Tuesday through Friday look for the most part dry too. There might be a slight chance for a couple showers in the mountains on Friday, otherwise Tuesday through Thursday all look mainly sunny.

Have a great weekend, and don’t forget: you can share your weather photos and pin your favorite moments at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/!