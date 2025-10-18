Hot and sunny today... not so much tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Today we are looking at above average temperatures across the region, but they are not here to stay.

Those temperatures are expected to drop and bring in rain that may have some strong accompanying winds. Later in the week we will see the sunshine return, but the temperatures are going to stay decently low.

Highs are going to be in the upper 70s with some areas even getting into the low 80s. This trend is about 10 degrees warmer than what we are used to seeing this time of year. The normal daily average for mid-October is just around 69-70 degrees.

That said, these temperatures are not going to hang around very long.

Tomorrow we are going to see a high chance of rain in our region as a cold front moves through the Mid-Atlantic.

Sunday afternoon we will begin to see showers enter the area and those storms will become more widespread as we head into the evening hours. There will be some strong isolated wind gusts along with this system, so some small broken limbs and branches are possible.

Once this front moves through we still have a slight chance of some stray showers, but for the most part we will remain dry and also drop our temperatures.

Once the cold front moves past us, we will return to sunshine and dry weather; with that, we will not return to our above-average temperatures.

For the rest of the week we can expect to see cooler than average temperatures for this time of year with our low temperatures having the potential to get into the 30s. That said, more fall-like conditions are on the rise!