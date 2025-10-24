Keeping cool as we head into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are cold outside, with most of the region waking up with temperatures in the 30s! As you head out the door, be sure to bundle up!

Forecast

Forecast high temperatures remain several degrees below normal. Low to mid 60s return Friday afternoon with a few spots staying in the 50s.

Temperatures

Winds will be increasing hour by hour with gusts between 10 and 20 mph.

Gusty

As we head into the weekend, more cold air pushes into the region. There will be an addition of moisture thanks to an area of high pressure bringing an onshore flow from the Atlantic, and a frontal system pushing in from the west.

Keeps Moving In

Clouds will increase over the coming days as a result, with isolated rain chances returning by Sunday.

Cloudy Skies

Tropical Storm Melissa will be strengthening over the next several days. Slow movement will bring heavy and impressive rainfall totals across the Caribbean.

We will have to monitor this system as it recurves toward the north and east.

Melissa

