Tornado warning for parts of Pittsylvania, Halifax Counties and City of Danville expired

UPDATE:

This tornado warning has expired.

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ORIGINAL STORY:

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties, and the City of Danville.

At 11:15 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pelham, or near Bethel, moving northeast at 45 mph. It’s expected to expire at 11:45 a.m. and will affect the following locations:

Southeastern Pittsylvania County

Southwestern Halifax County

Danville

Gatewood

Westover Hills

Pelham

Elmo

Ringgold

Keeling

Impacts include flying debris, which will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, according to officials. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.