A Cool and Sunny Weekend Lies Ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy race weekend! Racers will have great road conditions both today and tomorrow; and though it may be a bit chilly at times, the sunshine will make for a blast of a weekend.

TODAY / TOM

As we lie in the wake of yesterday’s cold front, half of the country is seeing slightly below average temperatures. Due to this, today will see cooler conditions than the last couple days.

SAT

Even though today will be slightly chillier, a lot of people would argue that this is the perfect weather.

Highs will be in the mid-50s today with loads of sunshine.

TODAY

Temperatures will slowly creep into the 50s today, with our warmest conditions occuring right around 4 pm.

TODAY

This morning will feel a bit brisk not only due to our temperatures, but there will be some strong wind gusts to start the day, making the air feel a tad colder than it actually is.

ROA

Heading into the work-week we will return to more normal of temperatures, and could even see the 80s early on.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday whereas Wednesday more widespread showers are expected.

We will end the week in the 60s and likely continue the temperature roller coaster into the weekend!