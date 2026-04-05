A Rainy Start for Your Easter Sunday!

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday Evening Update:

The rain has wrapped up and left behind only a few clouds to finish up the day.

Though we are seeing limited effects from the cold front, there are some lingering winds that will last into tomorrow that can be gusty at times.

roanoke

Our lows will be about 20 degrees cooler than what we have been seeing the past couple nights, almost stretching down into freezing.

With that being said, we will warm back up later in the week; so if you’re a warm weather fan, don’t fret!

temps

Sunday Morning:

Happy Easter! Rain has already began for some and will eventually impact us all. Though rain will be present through many church services, your Easter egg hunt is not out of the question for this afternoon!

hourly

A cold front is currently passing through the region, being the fuel for this rain and dropping our temperatures into more seasonable territory.

Most regions will be in the mid to upper 60s, with some outliers being in the low 60s and low 70s.

today

The cold front has loads of moisture in front of it from the Gulf, but right behind it lies dry air that will remain in play throughout the remainder of the week.

today

This moisture will be the most widespread around 11 am, and slowly taper off from there.

By about 3 pm, the area will see mostly dry conditions.

sun 11 am

Our temperatures will drop temporarily mid-week, but will quickly warm back up later.

The 80s will return for the weekend, and the sunshine looks like it will last for the next foreseeable future!