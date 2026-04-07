Freeze warnings & spring chill return: Southwest and Central Virginia braces for cold mornings

Freeze and frost warnings for Wednesday and Thursday mornings

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest and Central Virginia will be waking up to some of the coldest mornings so far this spring, as freeze warnings are in effect overnight into Wednesday and again into Thursday. According to 10 News meteorologist Edward Shaw, temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s in many spots, with the coldest air likely settling in between 6 and 7 a.m. Wednesday. These warnings are set to expire around 9 a.m. for most of the area, while some spots in West Virginia and outlying western regions may remain under advisories until 10 a.m. Edward Shaw noted that gardeners who have already planted should make plans to cover up any sensitive plants or bring them indoors where possible. While the air is mostly dry — limiting widespread frost — some areas near bodies of water or typical cold valleys may still see localized frost develop. Another round of chilly morning temperatures is forecast for Thursday, with similar precautions recommended.

Current temperatures and clear skies to continue

Tuesday brought highs in the 50s and 60s across the region, paired with sunny skies and crisp spring air. Evening conditions stayed clear, and these same clear, cool nights are likely to stick around for the next couple of days. For Wednesday, high temperatures are forecast to land in the upper 50s to low 60s; Roanoke could see 59 degrees, Blacksburg 56 degrees, Lynchburg 58 degrees, and both Danville and South Boston reaching 61 degrees. It will be a chillier start to Wednesday compared to recent mornings. Looking ahead to Thursday, mostly sunny skies are expected to return. Some clouds may edge in from the west later in the day as a coastal system tracks nearby, but no rain is anticipated as a result.

Extended outlook: Warmer temperatures and sunshine on the way

The longer-range forecast from the 10 News Weather Authority team shows a big warm-up through the weekend and into early next week. After a run of crisp, cool mornings, high temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 60s on Friday and Saturday, followed by a surge into the upper 70s and possible 80s as next week begins. Rainfall looks to be limited — only a small chance for isolated showers appears Saturday, but the general pattern is for dry weather and plenty of sun. Most of Southwest and Central Virginia will enjoy drier, pleasant conditions through the seven-day period. Got a frosty sunrise or protecting your spring plants from the chill? Pin your weather photo to 10 News at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/!