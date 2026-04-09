Yet another warm up begins!

ROANOKE, Va. – Spring-like conditions are here, and we are seeing both its pros and cons.

Pros being warmer and calmer weather; cons being the pollen.

We are in peak tree pollen season, which typically lasts from March to May. There is a high amount of pollen in the air and will be for the foreseeable future, so make sure to stock up on your allergy medication!

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As we approach the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm into next week.

Today, temperatures will reach the mid 60s and be paired with loads of sunshine throughout. This is the coldest day in the forecast for the next 7 days!

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Though on the warmer side, temperatures are just slightly below average by about 3 degrees for this time of year. Downstream, there is a bubble of warm air that is inching closer towards us.

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By tomorrow, that warm air bubble will have expanded and extended towards the East Coast. This will ultimately result in an increase in our temperatures.

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That warming trend will continue over the next 7 days and will make for some great conditions to get outside! Though a few showers are possible on Saturday, they will be very short-lived and sunshine will be present for most of the day.

Next work week is looking calm and will see well above average temperatures, with some areas having the potential to reach the 90s on Wednesday.

With that, make sure to enjoy the sunshine this week, as another temperature roller coaster is always possible later!