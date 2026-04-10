Temperatures continue their upward trend!

ROANOKE, Va. – We will continue our warm up today, seeing over a 10 degree increase in temperatures from yesterday.

Upstream lies a large, warm airmass that will increase our temperatures throughout the week.

today

For the day, areas will get into the upper 70s, some seeing the low 80s. Paired with widespread sunshine, it will be a great day to head outside!

today

We will be at our warmest right ahead of dinnertime and cool into the 50s overnight tonight.

Temperatures will warm up very quickly into today, seeing the 70s by noon.

roanoke

The warmth will stick around through the weekend and beyond, which will be the case for much of the country.

sat

With those warm temperatures, it will make for a great weekend to get to get outside, or perhaps the race track!

If you are a NASCAR fan, the Bristol Motor Speedway will be hosting their spring race this weekend, and you could not ask for better racing conditions!

weekend forecast

We will keep an upward trend in our temperatures through the week, eventually getting into the 80s by Monday, and even the 90s mid-week!

These temperatures are likely to stick around, so I hope you’re a warm weather fan!