Temperatures Soar as Food City 500 Lights Up Bristol

ROANOKE, Va. – It is the day for NASCAR! The Food City 500 is back in Bristol and the weather is pulling through.

Lots of sunshine is expected alongside high temperatures in the 80s. Even as we head into the nightime hours, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, eventually cooling into the low 60s overnight.

today

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s today, with some locations having the potential to stretch into the 80s.

zone by zone

The upper air setup we are experiencing will provide warmth for the next several days.

After today, we will continue our warm up into even more drastic high temperatures.

today

Though several days have a chance of seeing some rain, those cells of rain are looking relatively light and short-lived due to some low humidity conditions.

With that, sunshine will be present every day next week. Next weekend is looking very nice, so go ahead and make some plans!