Showers & Storms Resume Saturday Night

Perfect weather for the Blue Ridge Marathon runners this morning! We have abundant sunshine with nothing more than just a few passing clouds. Unfortunately, this clear weather will fuel showers and thunderstorms later on this afternoon and evening.

Marathon Forecast (WSLS 2026)

The rainfall is much needed, with much of our area still under a fire risk. Please stay fire weather aware again today!

Our drought conditions are not helping the fire risk as well. The state of Virginia is now under drought watches and warnings. Our rainfall deficit in Roanoke is just over the 4-inch mark, and we are in desperate need of rainfall. The system headed our way this weekend will not be a drought-buster, but at this point, we will take what we can get!

Fire Outlook (WSLS 2026)

Drought Alerts (WSLS 2026)

As the cold front makes its way through our region this afternoon, some of the storms could be on the stronger side. Areas highlighted in green and yellow show the slight and marginal risk for damaging wind gusts and small hail this afternoon. I believe that the Highlands Zone is a larger concern for the damaging wind gusts and small hail this afternoon and evening. Be sure to stay weather aware and be in a place where you can hear warnings if they are issued!

SPC Day 1 (WSLS 2026)

By 8 PM, scattered showers and storms will move over the NRV, Highlands, and Roanoke Valley Zones. If you have plans this evening, don’t forget to pack the umbrella!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Overnight and into Sunday morning, showers will remain in the area off and on. Once the cold front clears Southwest and Southside Virginia, we will wrap up rainfall and start clearing skies starting at 10 AM.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)