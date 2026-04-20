Cold start to the workweek

As you head out the door this morning, you’ll want to grab the big coat! Temperatures as of 7 AM are only reaching into the 30s and 40s. We also have cold weather alerts in place across the region. A Freeze Warning was placed into effect at midnight, and this will not expire until 9 AM on Tuesday.

Cold Alerts (WSLS 2026)

We will remain cold and clear during the day today with nothing more than just a few passing clouds. Along with the clear weather today, it will be quite windy! Wind gusts will range from 25 to 30 MPH.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

These higher wind gusts also bring about fire weather concerns due to the severe drought. Be sure to stay fire weather aware today!

Wind Gusts (WSLS 2026)

Even though it is a bit chilly today, we are still going to see a good amount of blue sky and sunshine! Our highs will reach into the 50s and 60s, but we will rebound quickly into the 70s and 80s for the latter half of the week.

Highs Today (WSLS 2026)