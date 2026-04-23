Active Pattern Resumes Friday!

The ridge that we have been tracking for the past week is now close enough to our area to influence our temperature setup! We will stay above average until the start of next work week, then we return to seasonal temperatures.

Current Setup (WSLS 2026)

The heat, humidity, and a cold front give us the chance for showers and storms that will be widely scattered on Saturday. This active pattern brings showers and storms daily, Friday through Wednesday. The rainiest days of the next week will be Saturday and Tuesday. Be sure to pack an umbrella for the next couple of days!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The amount of rainfall that we accumulate through Saturday will at least try to put a dent in our drought conditions. We will range from a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall.

Future Rainfall (WSLS 2026)

Today will be the last completely dry day for a while! Daily showers and storms return to the area through next Wednesday, along with the hot summer-like temperatures! Be sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather today!