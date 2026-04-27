Pollen Pounding Rain on the Way

Roanoke, VA – Saturday brought in some VERY beneficial rainfall to our region, and more is on the way this week.

As of last week, nearly the entirety of the state was under severe drought conditions. The April showers were certainly lacking.

Statewide

That changed on Saturday, and potentially happens again this week!

Tuesday could be a pretty wet morning, with a drier afternoon in store. There could be a few isolated showers in the afternoon following the initial line of downpours, but the most widespread rainfall happens in the morning.

Wednesday looks a tad bit more widespread in terms of rainfall coverage, with the chance of more thunderstorms. The initial round of rainfall passes in the middle of the day, before giving way to more isolated chances of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday rainfall

There COULD be a few more showers Friday night and into Saturday, but the totals are still a bit uncertain.

Most widespread Tuesday Wednesday

While it’s well known this will help with our drought conditions, this rainfall will also help with washing out some of that pesky pollen. If you’re like me and get hid hard with allergies, this is certainly some good news for you!

Pollen next 4 days

You can see how the pollen forecast drops on Thursday and Friday after we get that soaking rainfall.

It also may save you a brief carwash if your vehicle is coated...