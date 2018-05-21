Rain, storm chances return Monday

ROANOKE, Va - Monday will start off dry and for the first half of the day, most will be dry. By the middle of the afternoon, rain and storm chances return to the area. The best chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms comes later this evening and night.

Isolated flash flooding will be possible as the potential for torrential downpours will be there though the early part of the overnight.

With the ground already being saturated from days of very heavy rain, it won't take much to cause flooding. Scattered showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday with anywhere from another .5" to 2" of rain possible over the next few days.

