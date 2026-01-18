Man injured following shooting in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was injured as a result of a shooting that occurred in Southeast Roanoke Saturday night, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the 2100 block of King Charles Avenue SE around 11:21 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.