Wind picks up Saturday, before spring-like warmth arrives Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a Wind Advisory for areas close to the Blue Ridge Parkway from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. These areas can see wind gusts in excess of 40 mph during the day.

This is something we've highlighted the last few days, as a northwest wind comes crashing down the mountains. We cannot rule out an isolated downed tree or spotty power outages, given the strength of some wind gusts.

It would also be wise of you, if you haven't done so already, to take down the basketball net (if you have one) or weigh down any empty/lightweight trash cans outdoors.

The wind will stay breezy at times Saturday night into Sunday, but won't be quite as strong. This is as high pressure settles into the eastern U.S.

Nonetheless, things shouldn't be too cold this weekend. The wind coming out of the west/northwest, down the mountains, typically results in warmer air. That means highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday.

Come Sunday, it'll feel like March with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It just won't be as windy.

